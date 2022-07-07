JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern is getting a significant boost in the 2023 state budget with a chance to break ground on a big addition to campus.

MSSU will get an extra $1.4 million to help with day-to-day costs and another $500,000 to help cover retirement plan costs.

Fundraising is underway to match $15 million from the state to build a new health sciences innovation center.

State funding will also benefit the communications program.

“In Webster, there would be some interior changes to really provide the technology and space to educate students in media, in communication for the 21st century, and also to develop the workforce that is needed in our region,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

The state funding boost also means cost of living raises on campus, averaging 3%.