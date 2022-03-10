JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern has come up with a way to help some Ukrainian high school students.

There are 7 seniors right now across southwest — and it’s unlikely any of them will be able to return home after they graduate. So, the University, thanks to the help of Dr. Chris Moos, has established the “Ukrainian Student Scholarship Fund” to help them attend MSSU this fall.

“And so what a better way to provide support for them than is to allow them to attend Missouri Southern and start taking classes so they can get the education so then when they can return to their home country to help rebuild, they’ll have some skills to be able do so,” said Michelle Wood, MSSU Director of Major Gifts.

Contributions to the scholarship fund can be made online by following this link.