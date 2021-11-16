MSSU opens new Lion Village student housing complex

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at Missouri Southern have a new place to live on campus.

MSSU hosted an open house at the university’s newest dorm, called Lion Village. The four story, 94,000 square foot complex has the capacity to hold over 300 students.

It offers traditional two bedroom units, four bedroom suites and private rooms. MSSU student Maddie Dees, who’s a senior, says it’s much nicer than the older dorm buildings she’s been in the past.

“I really like how the laundry rooms are just across the hallway, it’s convenient, the study rooms, I’m a nursing school student and I use the study rooms all the time, I see students over there everyday and the common rooms, it’s nice to have a space to come out and enjoy it and not be in your bedroom all day,” said Maddie Dees, MSSU Senior.

“It’s not just a building to sleep in, we have a plethora of places for students to conjugate either for social or educational development, a common space, a study rooms, learning center, stadium seating movie theater, a bunch of over amenities that enhance the campus living, not just literally go to a room and just go to bed, which we want to do more than just a place to sleep,” said Josh Doak, MSSU Residence Life Director.

The suites include a kitchen and stove, refrigerator, microwave and cabinets, as well as a living room with multi functional seating options.