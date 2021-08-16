MSSU officially kicks off its fall semester

JOPLIN, MO. — Classes are underway as Missouri Southern kicks off its fall semester.
The Lion Welcome Crew set up shop in the middle of the campus, handing out free t-shirts, masks and sweet treats to students. They also fielded more than a few questions from freshman trying to find their way around campus for the first time.
A lot of them are ‘Where is Nixon Hall?’, which Nixon Hall is behind me and you have to go through Reynolds to get to it. So a lot of them don’t know that. And then just a lot of questions of where is this class, what building is it in and what’s the best way to get there.Tamika Harrel, Lion Welcome Crew
MSSU Welcome Week activities include a first-day picnic, campus involvement day, and a “Community Day” gathering to highlight businesses and organizations near campus.