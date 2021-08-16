MSSU officially kicks off its fall semester

JOPLIN, MO. — Classes are underway as Missouri Southern kicks off its fall semester.

The Lion Welcome Crew set up shop in the middle of the campus, handing out free t-shirts, masks and sweet treats to students. They also fielded more than a few questions from freshman trying to find their way around campus for the first time.

A lot of them are ‘Where is Nixon Hall?’, which Nixon Hall is behind me and you have to go through Reynolds to get to it. So a lot of them don’t know that. And then just a lot of questions of where is this class, what building is it in and what’s the best way to get there. Tamika Harrel, Lion Welcome Crew

MSSU Welcome Week activities include a first-day picnic, campus involvement day, and a “Community Day” gathering to highlight businesses and organizations near campus.