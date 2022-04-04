JOPLIN, Mo. — Those wanting to start their own business, or be part of a start up, can soon receive some help from Missouri Southern.

Beginning this fall, the University will offer a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship. It’s something that’s been in the works for about a year-and-a-half. And, it’s part of a collaborative effort between the University and the Small Business Development Center on campus.

“Maybe they don’t want to be the entrepreneur, but they love the idea of kind of a smaller start up, so by learning about the again the kind of innovation process, the product development process, the customer demand process, they can maybe you know work with an entrepreneur, kind of being part of that founding team kind of start up,” said Dominic Buccieri, MSSU International Business.

While some of the courses needed for the degree will be entirely new, some existing courses will be integrated into the program.