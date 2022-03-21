JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local students who walked away from their college classes are getting a second chance to finish their degree.

It’s a financial forgiveness offer. It targets those Missouri Southern students who have outstanding debt from previous classes.

“We know obviously things happen,” said Tyler Meyer, MSSU Financial Aid.

But now Missouri Southern State University is offering a special incentive to help get students, who dropped out of their degree program, back on track.

“We just want to encourage former students who may have previous balances with the University work through this program to earn their degree and finish up what they started previously,” Meyers continued.

It’s called financial forgiveness, a chance to wipe out that existing debt by re-enrolling.

“There’s not a limit either, so regardless of whether it’s $20 or $10,000 – students are eligible for this program. So there’s no limit at all on the previous balance we’re willing to work with regardless of whatever the amount is”

The numbers are significant for MSSU. Starting with lapsed students from 2015 through 2021 – University officials are estimating up to 3,000 former students could take advantage of the program. That would erase debts of about $1.3 million.

“Ultimately we’re here to serve students. We want to hep them in their future and then earn their degree and make a better life for themselves and their family. So there’s lot of potential for both sides really. For the University to recoup some dollars and then students to feel better themselves for a brighter future.”

And these numbers are just the last six years — there could be students from even further back who sign up.

The offer for debt forgiveness starts with enrollment as early as this fall but could apply to later semesters.