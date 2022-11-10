JOPLIN, Mo. — Nursing students on a local campus now have new digital options to learn how to save lives.

“I’m very excited because I am a very hands-on learner,” said Mariah Stahl, MSSU Nursing Student.

Missouri Southern nursing student Mariah Stahl sees big opportunities for learning in the new virtual reality simulation lab.

“Very in-clinical without being in clinicals. It’s the safety of knowing I can’t hurt my patient while I’m learning this skill but I’m still learning how to react and what’s important in that moment,” she said.

Missouri Southern State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest option for training nurses. The V.R. Simulation Lab offers more than 200 medical scenarios for student training.

“It ranges from newborn to critical care, OB. I mean, there’s, there’s a lot. And we probably won’t be able to use all of them because you know our students have such little time here in the program. But we’re trying to get them to use as much as possible,” said Caleb Lewis, MSSU.

Students suit up with V.R. goggles and hand controls. That means they are not only immersed in a virtual hospital room but get haptic feedback when taking a pulse or checking other vital signs.

“There’s possibilities that we probably still don’t understand yet. But, you know, our students now require digital technology and their education. That’s how they learn. It’s more conducive to learning rather than lecture even though lecture is important as well. But, you know, VR gives us the capability to do a lot more, you know, whether we’re in this building or off campus, you know, we can still use it,” said Lewis.

An anonymous donation to MSSU paid for the V.R. lab, with the goal of using technology to improve student learning.