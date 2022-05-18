JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University has announced a new chair for their Dental Hygiene program.

Jill Pyle (Photo courtesy of MSSU)

Jill Pyle was named the chair of the program Wednesday morning. Pyle has extensive experience in the field and also recently received her master’s of education degree.

“I got my bachelor’s degree in biology in 1995, as well as minors in chemistry and paralegal studies,” she said. “I came back and went through the dental hygiene program in 1999. I worked in private practice for the last 22 years, and for the last five years I’ve also been an adjunct instructor in the dental clinic.”

Pyle, who lives in Carl Junction with her husband and two children, serves as superintendent of schools for the district currently.

In a release from the university, Pyle’s vision for the program “is to maintain a standard of excellence while putting further emphasis on community outreach.” Pyle stressed the importance of reaching out to rural communities to provide care and partnering with KCU’s dental school.

“Missouri Southern is an excellent school. I’m excited for the future of our program,” Pyle said. “We have a very good success rate when it comes to passing national written and clinical boards. Our faculty is outstanding. They are extremely well trained, very caring and provide an excellent education to our students.

More information of MSSU’s Dental Hygiene program can be found on their website here.