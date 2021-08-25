MSSU kicks off the first year of its Global Leaders Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — The university as a whole has also kicked-off the first year of its Global Leaders Program.

There are several advantages for first-year students who want to be a part of it. Among them, a four-thousand dollar stipend which can be used in a variety of ways.

“The students can use if for when they travel abroad, they can go to conferences or use it for institutional research, so they will go out to local corporations, site visits, meet with local leaders, also we’ll bring in local leaders, also we’ll bring in speakers who are from locally, nationally and internationally,” said Ryan Orcutt, MSSU Director of Global Leaders.

There are a number of requirements involving the program.

We’ve put more information on our website.