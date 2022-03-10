JOPLIN, Mo. — Eastern Europe has long been the center of military occupation, including the country of Ukraine.

Which side will win out, the people of Ukraine or the military of Russia? These were among many questions posed before faculty members at MSSU today.

Dr. Chris Moos, Professor of International Business estimates he’s made at least 30 trips to Ukraine over the years, in fact his wife in from that Eastern European country.

“How long can they hold out, how long can they not, what’s going to happen afterwards, regardless of who wins the war, there’s going to be a huge rebuilding expense,” said Dr. Moos.

He was one of four faculty members at MSSU that answered questions during a panel discussion on Thursday. Most of which agree Putin underestimated the resistance his invasion force have encountered.

“I don’t know what the off ramp to the war will be, I don’t see Putin backing down. He won’t take that kind of embarrassment and I don’t think the sanctions are going to cause the Russian people to uprise and over throw him, so I’m not sure how it’s going to end or when it will end,” continued Dr. Moos.

“Dr. Rebecca Shriver says Russia has a long history of trying to impose it’s will upon Ukraine,” reported KSN’s Stuart Price.

“It’s the case during Imperial Russia going back to the 16 hundreds, and uh then again occupying the entirety of the territory in the late 17 hundreds um and then after the Empire fell and collapsed they did try to establish their own independent state in the middle of World War 1,” said Dr. Shriver, MSSU Assistant Professor of History.

Each time fighting for self governance, Moos says this time is no different.

“Ukraine is showing they have teeth, they are fighting for their freedom and they are serious about it,” added Dr. Moos.