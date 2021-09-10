MSSU holds ribbon cutting ceremony for completed trail

JOPLIN, Mo. — A ribbon cutting ceremony marks the final completion of a trails project that took years to finish.

Officials from Missouri Southern State University and the City of Joplin recognized the new path that connects the university campus to Northpark Mall, the Regal Northstar Theater, and nearby restaurants.

They started planning the project to bridge Turkey Creek years ago.

“This has been in the works for approximately 9 years and so we’re very happy to be here at this time — this is a time that I for one was wondering if it was ever going to come to fruition. So we’re very happy to be here,” said Rob Yust, MSSU VP of Business Affairs.

Construction of the trail had started last year, and includes trail lighting and security cameras.