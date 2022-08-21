JOPLIN, Mo. — The newest lions to the MSSU pride are making big decisions today.

Like what club, church or Greek life group they want to join this semester.

The annual “Campus Craze” event is always held on the Sunday before classes start, to help students learn all Joplin has to offer – on campus and off campus.

“It’s an opportunity for them to get exposure to that, possibly join one of these organizations. We’ll have a picnic and then of course, that carries over through this evening, we’ll have a big prize bingo at 7 pm in our Phelps Theater and then into tomorrow we actually have a picnic here on campus for campus involvement,” said Ryan Orcutt, Director of Student Engagement.

Over 600 Freshman will hit the books tomorrow morning.