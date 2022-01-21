MSSU is educating students on how to care for the elderly

JOPLIN, Mo. — An event on Missouri Southern’s campus today aims at advocating for someone who might not be able to speak for themself.

The Social Work Department at MSSU hosted an Elder Care Boot Camp workshop on Friday.

The event helped educate students on how to navigate the Elder Care System, how to recognize the signs of elder abuse and neglect, and how to report it. The goal is for current and future social workers to pass along that information to help educate family members.

“What is needed in Elder Care, what are some legal aspects, what are health aspects, what are ethical aspects, just so we can improve the well being of elders in our community,” said Jannette Eldred, MSSU Social Work Dept. Chair.

In addition to social workers, the event included a representative of the legal community, as well as local mental health professionals.