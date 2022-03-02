JOPLIN, Mo. — Students enrolled at Missouri Southern may not be quite ready for their dream job — but now they can look the part.

The University held its annual “Dress To Impress” project today.

Students headed to Billingsley Student Center to go shopping for free. They got new — or gently used — suits, dresses, shoes, purses, and jewelry that had been donated by community members.

“I kind of like how they have professionals here to kind of help you along in that process – because I don’t know how to got about getting a new suit or getting a new piece of formal, or professional dress,” said Chris Simmons, MSSU Student.

“One of the things that is a constant reminder to me of the support that the community has for Missouri Southern is this event. And we got so many donations of garments of clothing,” said Alex Gandy, MSSU Career Services.

This is Southern’s eighth year to host the “Dress To Impress” event.