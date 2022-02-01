JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern State University will be closing their campus part of this week due to the possibility of ice and snow.

The Missouri Southern campus will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2nd. & Thursday, Feb. 3rd. The school will instead pivot to an online learning and telework model.

For specifics on campus closures see below:

The Rec Center will be open 12 – 7 p.m.

The pool/racquetball courts will be closed

Mayes Student Life Center will be open for meals as normal

The Health Center will be closed. Staff will be answering questions and sharing lab results via email

Lion Cub Academy will be closed

Spiva Library will be closed

For additional information and updates, you can visit the university’s website.