MSSU Campus Involvement Day allows students to get connected with organizations on campus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students that are new to area universities may not know how many different organizations there are on campus.

Bringing them together with the various groups in one setting is the purpose behind Campus Involvement Day at MSSU. It’s held once each semester to give students the chance to find out what’s out there that interests them.

“It’s where all of our registered student organizations can connect with students. I think it’s very important for students to get involved outside of the classroom so they can make connections and also have a good collegiate experience,” said Craig Gullett, MSSU Assistant Dir. of Student Life

He says that those not new to Southern may not have heard of all of the student groups participating in this event.