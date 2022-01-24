MSSU building is getting a $2,400,000 upgrade

JOPLIN, Mo. — A venue at Missouri Southern is getting a much-needed makeover.

Renovations are being made inside the Taylor Performing Arts Center.

We weren’t allowed inside while the work is underway but we know it’s a 2.4 million-dollar project, designed to remediate structural issues and make the facility functional again for academic and community programs.

The building dates back to 1975, but has been closed since July of 2019. The project will address structural issues on the main stage, stairwells, and balcony.A new rigging system will also be installed.

The work is scheduled to be complete later this year.