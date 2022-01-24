MSSU building is getting a $2,400,000 upgrade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MSSU's Thomas E. Taylor Performing Arts Center

MSSU’s Thomas E. Taylor Performing Arts Center

JOPLIN, Mo. — A venue at Missouri Southern is getting a much-needed makeover.

Renovations are being made inside the Taylor Performing Arts Center.

We weren’t allowed inside while the work is underway but we know it’s a 2.4 million-dollar project, designed to remediate structural issues and make the facility functional again for academic and community programs.

The building dates back to 1975, but has been closed since July of 2019. The project will address structural issues on the main stage, stairwells, and balcony.A new rigging system will also be installed.

The work is scheduled to be complete later this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here to send in your News Tip

Trending Stories