As a new semester starts for Missouri Southern students so has construction for a new campus living facility.

Drilling for the foundation’s piers has already begun for the $20 million project which was one of the topics at Thursday’s MSSU Board of Governors meeting.

Gretchen Bolander talks us through what else was discussed at this meeting and how it will affect Missouri Southern