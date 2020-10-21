MSSU announces walk-through commencement ceremony

JOPLIN, Mo. – After a formal graduation ceremony was postponed earlier this year, Missouri Southern State University announced that its 75th commencement ceremony will be a “walk-through celebration.” The walk-throughs will take place December 11-12 in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Graduates from the 2020 Spring, Summer and Fall semesters will sign up online for a time slot during one of the two days: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, or 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The deadline to sign up is November 11.

Each walk-through will last 15-20 minutes. Students must arrive 15 minutes prior to their start time to line up. Masks/face coverings will be required for all who attend, although students will be able to remove their mask for a photo after walking across the stage. Students can bring up to eight guests. MSSU advises attendees to be prepared to stand.

“Special video presentations will be offered along the path featuring well-wishes from faculty and staff, information about the conferring of degrees, the turning of the tassel and a performance of the ‘Alma Mater’,” states MSSU’s website.