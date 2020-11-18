MSSU Announces New Global Leaders Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning next fall a local college will be introducing a special program for incoming freshman.

Missouri Southern State University is calling it the Global Leaders Program. It is open to ‘high achieving’ first-time freshman at the school.

The program is slated for Fall 2021 and offers unique opportunities to participants according to to a release from the university.

The 50 students involved with the program will:

*Interact with nationally and globally recognized executives in business healthcare, politics, education, and non-profits

*Participate in trips to corporate headquarters for exposure to leadership in action as well as networking with potential future employees

*Have access to exclusive service learning and networking opportunities with employers, executives, and donors.

*Register for classes early each semester

*Live in a dedicated learning community housing

*Enroll in honors courses as space is available

