MSSU Announces New Global Leaders Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning next fall a local college will be introducing a special program for incoming freshman.
Missouri Southern State University is calling it the Global Leaders Program. It is open to ‘high achieving’ first-time freshman at the school.
The program is slated for Fall 2021 and offers unique opportunities to participants according to to a release from the university.
The 50 students involved with the program will:
*Interact with nationally and globally recognized executives in business healthcare, politics, education, and non-profits
*Participate in trips to corporate headquarters for exposure to leadership in action as well as networking with potential future employees
*Have access to exclusive service learning and networking opportunities with employers, executives, and donors.
*Register for classes early each semester
*Live in a dedicated learning community housing
*Enroll in honors courses as space is available