JOPLIN, Mo. — A new program at Missouri Southern aims to help former students get back on track to graduate.

The new Adult Degree Completion (A.D.C.) program will offer unique opportunities for those with some credit hours but no diploma. That includes credit hours for work experience and eight-week courses focusing on special degree and certificate programs.

The A.D.C. will launch with a bachelor’s of general studies with a business emphasis.

“I think that we are on the front end of what we’ll see as a wave of other universities and colleges doing this. I know the state of Missouri has really been pushing for programs like this. And I know Missouri Southern has been paying attention to those trends and kind of wants to get out ahead of it,” said William Mountz, Mssu Adc Prog.

The A.D.C. program will kick off in the fall semester.