MSSU acquires state-of-the-art laser scanner technology for their Criminal Justice Program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern has new technology that will set its students apart from others.

Thanks to a 45 thousand dollar federal grant, the university’s Criminal Justice program has received a state-of-the-art FARO Laser Scanner System. The digital device is designed to aid in crime scene investigations.

It scans about 9-million points of measurements per minute.

“It not only allows us to do those types of real world measurements, but it creates a 3D model that we could actually show to the jury, we can take that into court it one the big screen and we can rotate the scene and look at it from multiple angles that you maybe not be able to see from just traditional photography,” said Dr. Tim Wilson, MSSU Criminal Justice Chair.

The Joplin Police Department has a similar scanner it uses for accident scene reconstruction.

Wilson plans to offer an independent study class in the spring, to show students how to operate the system. He says it will give them a competitive edge once they graduate.