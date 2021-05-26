MSHP raising awareness of boating safety

FOUR STATE AREA — This week is National Boat Safety Week, so the Missouri State Highway Patrol is raising awareness about how to be safe out on the water.

If you’re on a lake, it’s the law to have a US Coast Guard-approved life vest for everyone on board.

Officials say everyone should have a plan in place before getting on the water.

“We always tell people to develop a float plan,” said Sam Carpenter with MSHP. “It’s basically a road map of what you’re going to be doing for the day. That way someone that’s not with you on the boat knows where you’re going to be and when to expect you back. That way, if something were to happen and you cannot call for help, at least we have a place to start looking for you.”

People should also check the weather, so they know where to seek shelter if they’re caught in a storm.