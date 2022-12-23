SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.

Aaron Daniels, a native of Seneca, was one of 19 new troopers to graduate from the Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. He’s been assigned to Zone-12 — which serves Christian County. He’s a graduate of Seneca High School and Crowder College.