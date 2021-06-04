MSHP: Missing Forsyth teens found dead in crashed car

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash leaving two people dead is being investigated on Highway H south of Chadwick on Thursday, June 3.

According to Sergeant Mike McClure, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the two individuals who died in the crash are the missing Forsyth boys: 18-year-old Braden Allen Tuck and 18-year-old Damien James Grant.

For reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned. McClure said the vehicle was found upside-down in an embankment off of Highway H.

There is no confirmation on how long the vehicle has been in the embankment.

McClure said it is believed Tuck was the driver during the accident. Grant was partially ejected from the vehicle.

This is the second accident that’s happened in this spot. A corvette crashed back in 2020 and slid down the same embankment.

Kay Dinyoung, who lives nearby the embankment, said he rides down Highway H with his mom frequently and there are too many accidents on this road.

“There’s always people going up and down very quickly,” said Dinyoung. “Point proven. There’s been very many people I’ve heard that have been hurt on this road, let alone dying, I feel at the very minimum, there should be a road sign or something indicating that this could be fatal.”

Chris Workman, who also lives nearby, said the stretch of road where the crash happened can be a problem for some drivers.

“The fact that it’s downhill from both directions, It’s just not a very good corner,” said Workman. “There’s been a lot of cars over in there. It’s a pretty far drop, it’s probably 30 feet. It seems like a straight stretch but it leans wrong, it’s just a bad spot.”

It was reported back on May 30 that when Tuck and Grant were last seen they said they were going to Casey’s General Store in Forsyth for food and to look at the floodwaters on Swan Creek and Bull Shoals Lake.