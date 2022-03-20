JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened last night in Joplin.

The Joplin Police Department says an officer contacted three people in the west alley at 9th and Connor just after 11:15 last night.

Authorities say a man fled on foot and officers chased after him.

Joplin Police say the suspect assaulted a police officer at 10th and Chestnut and an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for his injury.

The officer was treated at a hospital and was released.

MSHP is now investigating the incident.