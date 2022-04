JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash.

Authorities say the crash happened in Jasper County just after 3:30p.m. Friday afternoon on Route O two miles north of Alba.

Troopers say 34-year-old Samiah Alsharif ran off the road and hit a tree.

She was transported to the hospital and died several hours later.

This is troop D’s 26th deadly crash of 2022.