LAWRENCE CO., MO. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Lawrence County.

Authorities say it happened at 7:30a.m. Friday on private property off of Chapell drive at the Monett city limits.

MSHP says 49-year-old Troy Dunlop was driving a “2000 freightliner” and hit the trailer of a parked vehicle, then hit 69-year-old Randy Hance.

Authorities say Hance was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

MSHP tested Dunlop for alcohol, and is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is Troop D’s 27th deadly crash in 2022.