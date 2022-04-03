BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two vehicle crash in Barry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:30p.m. Sunday one mile south of Monett on Highway 37.

Authorities say a 17-year-old driving a Nissan Sentra crossed the center line — hitting a Chevrolet Trailblazer head-on causing both vehicles to overturn.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP says 77-year-old Sally Daugherty from Monett who was driving the Trailblazer also died at the scene.

Daugherty’s 41-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.