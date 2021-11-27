MSHP investigating two hit-and-run crashes

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a suspect accused of causing two hit-and-run crashes.
Joplin police were called to the first hit and run crash around 3:30p.m. Saturday afternoon near 44th and South Main.
Authorities say the driver 37-year-old Dustin Harp from Neosho fled the scene traveling southbound.
MSHP says Harp went off the right side of the road and hit a highway sign and overturned at the Redings Mill Bridge.
Newton County deputies found Harp a short distance from the crash in a wooded area.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
MSHP says Harp is facing multiple charges in Newton County.