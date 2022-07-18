A brush truck from the Carl Junction, MO Fire Department sprays water on a fast moving grass fire in a west Joplin field.

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the majority of the four state area suffering from moderate drought conditions, it doesn’t take much more than a spark to start a fire.

That was the case just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon (7/18) in west Joplin, when a tractor mower hit a rock, which sparked a flame that quickly set the surrounding field on fire.

Fire crews from Carl Junction, Joplin and Galena quickly responded to the grass fire, which was under control within 30 minutes, but not before the fire charred nearly 20 acres.

The mower which sparked the blaze was in the process of cutting hay in a 120 acre field that’s part of the old “Joplin 66 Speedway,” located at Junge Boulevard and Blackcat Road.

The mowing crew was able to get to a safe area, while firefighters extinguished the grass fire.

No injuries were reported, however fire crews remained on site for over an hour, making sure all hot spots were put out.