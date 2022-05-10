GROVE, Okla. – Frontier men are descending on Grand Lake this weekend.

The “Mountain Man Rendezvous” begins Friday and lasts through Sunday at Har-Ber Village Museum.

The exhibit represents the early American Frontiersmen from 1700 to 1860 in Living History, said Nicole Reynolds, Har-Ber Village Museum co-manager.

There will be 20 encampments depicting early American life, she said.

Some of the demonstrations include axe demonstrations and tradesmen, along with fur traders, trappers, quilters, and tinsmiths.

Har-Ber Village Museum has been a top family attraction for over 50 years. The pioneer-era village is surrounded by Grand Lake and has over 100 cabins, pioneer-era artifacts, and exhibits.

Admission is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is for ages 63 and over $7.50, ages 18 to 62 $10, ages 5 to 17 $5, and children under 5 years old are admitted free.

For more information, go to their webpage here.