PINEVILLE, Mo. — As weather continues to warm up, farmers markets are making its return to the Four States.



This was the case in Pineville Saturday morning.



It was opening day for the Mountain Happenings Farmers Market.



While only in its third year of operations, the market has seen tremendous growth.



It all started with one booth by Lasandra McKeever, then it grew to five booths, and Saturday it had 20.

“That’s the best part about it is the community. Each person here has something to offer and something to give back, and everyone that comes to see us, they get something from it too,” Amy Sauerwein, Mountain Happenings Event Coordinator, “I really think the church plays a big part of it, that’s Sims Corner Church, he lets us do all of this for free, he doesn’t charge the vendors anything for this, so everybody gets to come, set up and sell their goods and benefit from that.”



The Mountain Happenings Farmers Market will continue every Saturday until October 29th, where it will conclude with its Fall Festival.



This will be the first year the market will feature additional events like the Father’s Day car show and Mother’s Day plant sale.