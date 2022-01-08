Mount Hope Church of Christ youth group students fundraising to attend national event

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Mount Hope Church of Christ youth group students are raising money in hopes of attending a special event.

The students from Mount Hope made coffee, cookies and pies for members of the community Saturday afternoon in an effort to attend Winterfest next weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Around 2,000 Church of Christ youth group students from around the country are set to attend Winterfest.

Family minister Steven Stokes says Mount Hope Church of Christ is home to students from multiple schools in the area, including Carthage and Webb City. Some home-schooled students also take part.

Although Saturday’s event is over, the students are still accepting donations throughout the week.

If you would like to donate, you are asked to call the church office at (417) 624-1795.