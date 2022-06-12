JOPLIN, Mo. — Riders took to the road to help support business across the Four States.



Motorcyclists gathered at the Hideout Harley-Davidson for Sunday’s Dealer Run.



Every month bikers gather at the hideout before riding to different small businesses across the Four States, the destination this month was The Pitt in Pittsburg.



This is a revived version of the Dealer Run.



It had stopped due to the pandemic but restarted back in April.



“It’s really just a time to enjoy each other, we get to be on the motorcycles, we get that freedom of being on the bikes, get a little bit of time to just sit around, enjoy our time and enjoy the company with each other and the people who are enthusiastic about motorcycles,” says Chris O’Brien, Hideout Harley-Davidson General Manager.



The hideout will host The Smokin’ Hogs Burnout Bash on Saturday.