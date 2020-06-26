Motorcyclist in Critical Condition as JPD Investigate Late Night Crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — A single vehicle injury crash leaves a motorcyclist in critical condition while suffering a gunshot wound.

Late Thursday night (June 25th), officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash on east bound I-44.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where it was discovered the motorcyclist was suffering from a single gunshot wound. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives with JPD are currently investigating the incident and are not seeking any other suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Hanes at 417-623-3131 ext. 693. Further details will be released once they become available.