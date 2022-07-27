Driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a Joplin hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — A motorcycle and semi-truck collide on a busy Joplin street, sending the driver of the motorcycle to the hospital.

The accident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. this evening (7/27), in front of “Flying J Truck Stop” on East 32nd Street.

Joplin Police say the operator of the motorcycle wasn’t wearing a helmet, and was sent to a Joplin hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The semi driver was uninjured.

No other details have been released by the Joplin Police Department at this time.