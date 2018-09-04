UPDATED: Motorcycle fatality in Neosho on Hammer Road Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The 2009 Yamaha motorcycle that failed to navigate the sharp turn was driven by the deceased, Richard C. Clemmons, 52. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is looking North on Hammer Road the path the motorcycle would have been taking as it perhaps failed to negotiate the curve. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is a Google Image of the area where the crash occurred. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The crash occurred on Hammer Road south of Mulberry but north of Maple on the west side of I-49. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. We arrived just before 1:00PM and have waited to release details regarding notification of next of kin by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash did not happen today. [ + - ] Video Video

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - The body was that of Richard "Dicky" Clemmons, 52. A longtime Joplin resident but was currently residing in Wyandotte according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Video is updated with motorcycle images

:::UPDATE::: 8:02PM Missouri State Highway Patrol say Richard C. Clemmons, 52, of Wyandotte, failed to navigate a turn on Hammer Road on the 2009 Yamaha. Date and time of death are undetermined.

(64850) — Out of respect for the family Joplin News First waited to reveal many details of this motorcycle fatality until this evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrolmen told us that no doubt Clemmons was traveling northbound on Hammer Road on the 2009 Yamaha and he failed to negotiate the curve (see our map in video).

Newton County Coroner Dale Owen at 12:25PM today confirmed the fatality.

According to a passerby who we talked with the body was definitely in a state of decomposition.

In talking with friends this evening it wasn’t out of the ordinary for “Dicky” to be out on a ride for a few days. One friend commented fondly, they weren’t sure if he carried a cell phone, that just wasn’t him. He was of a different spirit.

Mason-Woodard we believe will have more information as it becomes available from the family.