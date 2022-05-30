NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — 9-1-1 is called by witnesses who saw a motorcycle crash into a culvert, pinning the driver.

The accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. this Memorial Day (5/30) at 6524 Highway NN, near Elm Drive in northern Newton County.

When EMS crews, along with Firefighters from Redings Mill arrived on scene, the male driver of a maroon colored Harley-Davidson was found pinned beneath the bike, and against a metal culvert, that ran under a residential driveway.

Emergency crews were able to free the single occupant, and load him into an ambulance.

First responders said the driver of the motorcycle was then rushed to a Joplin hospital in serious condition.

Motorcycle crashed into a metal culvert

Maroon colored Harley-Davidson

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating

Witnesses said the motorbike was traveling eastbound on Highway NN, when it appeared to slide off the side of the road and down into the narrow embankment, where it came to a rest against a culvert.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the incident, which is currently being investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

While crews worked the accident, a Deputy with the Newton County Sheriff’s office controlled the flow of traffic along a small stretch of Highway NN.