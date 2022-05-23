JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two years after the death of a Joplin football player, his mom has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The attorney for Lashonda Roberts alleges that on September 4th, 2019, Joplin High School coaches and staff delayed a potentially life-saving call to 911 by 26 minutes.

The complaint also alleges they did not use C.P.R. or a defibrillator even after calling for help for Kadin Roberts-Day and that the EMS crew lost time responding because they were not told practiced had been moved.

The 15-year-old had a history or severe asthma and experienced serious breathing issues during football practice being held inside the school gym.

Roberts-Day was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The lawsuit includes several images from JHS surveillance cameras that show Roberts-Day during that timeframe. It seeks a jury trial and damages in excess of $25,000.