BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas mother and daughter are combining their dreams and making it a reality.

Today was the grand opening of Two of a Kind Boutique in Baxter Springs.



Work on the combination coffee shop and boutique began back in October last year.

Ashley North and her mother had been crafting for years before they decided to open the store, combining Ashley’s idea to start selling clothing and her mother’s dream of a coffee shop.

“My mom’s dream is to always have coffee so we decided, why don’t we just do it all together. Baxter doesn’t have a coffee shop in town so we decided let’s run with it and we did it,” says Ashley North, Two of A Kind Boutique Co-Owner.

Both north and her mother decided to open their store to local vendors as well and are providing space to sell merchandise.