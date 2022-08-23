Read the full list for the 50 states below

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Across the United States, some colors rise above others as the most popular color choice for bridesmaid dresses.

In America, the third most popular color for bridesmaid dresses, topping seven states, is gold.

The second most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across the U.S. is Green, the top choice for 10 states. According to fashion experts at Boohoo, this is due to the wide variety of shades and tones.

The most popular color choice for a bridesmaid dress across America, topping 11 states, including Kansas, is gray.

The most Googled color of gray for bridesmaid dresses in Kansas is taupe, a shade of dark gray.

For the most popular color of bridesmaid dresses Googled in each state, including the shade, see below:

