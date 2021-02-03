Morse Park is getting a new addition

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) — Morse park will be getting new additions to their park trails.

With the help of the Newton and McDonald County board of Realtor Association, the Neosho bike trails will be getting new 10 foot long bike racks, a water bottle refilling station and a seating area.

The city crew will be putting in the concrete work, all the hardware is ready to be installed, and the benches will be ordered.

Officials are also wanting to install a water station at the mountain bike trails and restrooms.

“Lots of positive feedback and people are very excited about what we have going here and uh i was at a city council meeting last night and people were giving me the thumbs up. keep it moving, keep it going you know,” said Clint Dalbom Parks Director.

The new additions should be expected to be ready at the end of March.