JOPLIN, Mo. — A trailer house catches fire early this morning — causing thick smoke in the area of Zora St. and Schifferdecker Avenue in Jasper County.

Around 9:00 A.M. Joplin and Carl Junction fire officials responded to 2016 West Zora for a trailer on fire.

Smoke was so thick that traffic in the area was stopped going both east and west. Crews worked to quickly extinguish the blaze within the next hour.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the trailer are unknown at this time.