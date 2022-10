JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency crews were called out to east 32nd Street in Joplin this morning for a serious car crash. It happened around 9:45.

An eastbound Toyota truck collided with a northbound Ford Focus at 32nd Street and Texas Avenue. There were minor injuries for one person in each of the vehicles. But both the truck and car were significantly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

32nd Street was reduced to one lane while crews cleaned up the area.