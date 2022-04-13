In S.E. Kansas, hygiene products are greatly needed by teenagers of low-income families

Hygiene products, such as those pictured, are greatly needed by teenagers of low-income families in one local town.

PITTSBURG, Kans. — One student at Pittsburg State University (PSU) is helping teenagers of low-income families.

Shawn Harrigan, a graduate student in the Social Work Program at PSU, is teaming up with Kaylee Coutler, a Case Manager from “Communities in Schools” (CIS), to get hygiene products for low income-families in the USD 250 school district.

The hygiene products needed, include: Small or large shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wipes, and feminine products.

From now until Monday, May 2nd, the much-needed items can be dropped off at the FACT, Inc. Shop (F.A.C.T. building), located at 411 East Madison Street in Pittsburg.

The Hygiene Drive is also accepting monetary donations through Venmo, with all the proceeds going to hygiene products for low-income teenagers that attend Pittsburg Middle School.

About “Communities In Schools”

Communities in Schools has been helping Pittsburg Middle School’s low-income families

for over 10 years, and currently assists more than 80 students that go to school there.

“This program helps teenagers to get hygiene products and gives resources to the student’s families who sometimes can not get them, themselves,” said CIS Case Coordinator, Kaylee Coulter.

“This program has been very successful for struggling families that need the extra assistance,” Coulter added.

For more information on the Hygiene Product Drive, contact Shawn Harrigan at (620) 230-9749, or by e-mail at sharrigan@gus.pittstate.edu.