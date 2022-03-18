JOPLIN, Mo. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

As a result, healthcare professionals at Mercy Hospital Joplin want to remind people about the warning signs of the disease and at what age they should get their first colonoscopy.

At one time, the procedure was recommended for people when they turn 50, but now that age has been lowered to 45., and if the disease runs in your family, it’s before that.

“If it’s a direct family member, knowing what age they were diagnosed at, so it they were diagnosed at age 45 and maybe you’re a daughter or son of that patient, you would want to start getting your screening colonoscopy ten years earlier than their diagnosis age,” said Lauren Hediger, a Nurse Practitioner with Mercy Hospital.

In case you’re wondering, she said a colonoscopy is a much more accurate way of detecting cancer or pre-cancerous polyps than over the counter, less invasive products.