Montgomery County Drowning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — The body of an Independence Community College student is found in a Montgomery County lake Thursday morning.

18-year-old Khalil Fulton, originally of Lake City, South Carolina, was swimming with friends and did a flip off the dock.

Fulton resurfaced, but went back under and didn’t resurface again. His body was recovered in the early morning hours the next day — not far from where he went under water.

No foul play is suspected, but authorities are investigating. Fulton was on the ICC football team.

