Montgomery County Confirms First Case of Covid-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks.–Montgomery County Health Department is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) located in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Health Department was notified by a local healthcare provider of positive case of Coronavirus also known as (COVID 19).

The case involves a male over the age of 60.

The Montgomery County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible.

We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Acting in accordance with patient privacy laws, no further information about this patient will be released.

KDHE has released guidelines http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm for quarantine and isolation of travelers who visited foreign locations and locations in the United States where large numbers of people have contracted the disease.

The Montgomery County Health Department strongly recommends that all residents and members of our community do everything they can to ‘stay safe, stay at home’ by following Governors Kelly’s Executive Order 20-16 of 28 Mar 2020. The Order is at https://governor.kansas.gov/executive-order-no-20-16/ , and also defines the Kansas Essential Functions Framework. Important points include:

All persons shall avoid non-essential trips & stay home whenever possible. Essential trips include obtaining food, medicine, and other household necessities. See Executive Order 20-16.

Restaurants can prepare food for takeout or delivery.

Outdoor activities require both a six-foot social distancing requirement and under ten persons.

The Montgomery County Health Department is working closely with community partners, the County Board of Commissioners, the Cities within Montgomery County, Montgomery County Emergency Management, local healthcare providers and leadership of local public and private school districts. Montgomery County residents can stay informed by visiting:

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. or by calling 800 CDC-INFO. You may also contact the Montgomery County Health Department at 620-251-4210.

Carolyn Muller, RN

Health Department Administrator