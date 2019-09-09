Monica Murnan gives legislative update at Crawford County Democratic meeting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Crawford County community members gather for their Democratic meeting Sunday afternoon.

Members discussed the importance of their presence at local events in spreading awareness about the organization.

Kansas Representative of the 3rd District, Monica Murnan was in attendance to give a legislative update.

She shared how she has been appointed by Governor Laura Kelly to the Medicaid Expansion Council, and how her career in serving southeast Kansas will help her make these substantial decisions.

Murnan says ,”For the last 25 years I’ve worked here in this part of the world to ensure access to health care for everybody. And this is just another way that I can help bring some experience and maybe bring some people together to look at an issue that is utmost important to Kansans.”

In addition to her work for Medicaid, Murnan is helping to bring about more early childhood options in southeast Kansas.